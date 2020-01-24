Team Jothe Jotheyali celebrates the success of 100 episodes on Zee Kannada

The No. 1 Kannada Common Leisure Channel, Zee Kannada, resonates because the family identify for avid Kannada fiction and non-fiction reveals viewers. The channel’s most-popular pair, Jothe Jotheyali and workforce commemorate the event of the present finishing 100 episodes on 23rd January 2020. Primarily based on an unconventional love story of a pair belonging to completely different generations, the launch of this present broke all information because it topped the charts within the Kannada tv trade within the fiction style. At the moment, Jothe Jotheyali has earned a TVR of 14.7 as of Week 1 within the yr 2020.

Workforce Jothe Jotheyali celebrates this milestone with a ‘Jothe Jotheyali’ brand embossed cake, on the set of the present. Moreover, the makers of the present have selected a singular storyline to mark the success, the place the male protagonist Aarya Vardhan pronounces his like to Anu Sirimane, the feminine protagonist, as she pretends to be asleep. In the meantime, ardent followers witness the entry of Neel in Aarya’s workplace, the said-to-be excellent match for Anu. As Meera Hegde, Aarya’s private assistant, begins conspiring in opposition to Aarya and Anu, the present is but to find out whether or not they may combat in opposition to the chances and maintain their religion in love for one another.

Proceed tuning-in to look at the following steps of Jothe Jotheyali each weekday at eight:30 PM solely on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.