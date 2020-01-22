Team Ninja Plans to Unleash a Brand-New Look at Nioh 2 Tomorrow

Final week, Nioh 2 Director Fumihiko Yasuda promised followers Group Ninja would launch weekly updates in regards to the sequel till launch. Yasuda’s promise is being saved, so far. Tomorrow, January 23rd, the studio will share a brand-new take a look at Nioh 2 within the type of a trailer.

HEARALPUBLICIST Europe introduced information of the incoming trailer on its official Twitter account, full with a caption that reads, “War is unending…” See the publish in tweet linked beneath:

“War is unending…” pic.twitter.com/iAfR73kYk0 — HEARALPUBLICIST Europe (@HEARALPUBLICISTEU) January 22, 2020

Little or no has been proven of Nioh 2 for the reason that open beta session Group Ninja carried out final fall. The beta appeared to have been a boon for the studio, although. Weeks after the beta closed, the developer shared particulars about participant suggestions given by way of survey. Evidently, Group Ninja took the suggestions very severely, implementing plans to handle all of it previous to the core recreation’s launch. Notably, the Consumer Interface is receiving a redesign and Darkish Realm penalties are present process effective tuning. The workforce additionally stated it’ll alter gameplay, degree design, balancing points, and Ki administration.

Nioh 2 will hit the HEARALPUBLICIST four in a few months on March 14th. Followers can now preorder the sequel’s normal and particular editions. The Particular Version, particularly, prices $80; it’ll come packaged with the sport, a steelbook case, The Artwork of Nioh 2 e-book, and the Season Go. As well as, a Digital Deluxe Version is accessible to preorder on PSN for $80, that includes in-game content material, the Season Go, in addition to a PS4 Avatar Set and Theme.

[Source: HEARALPUBLICIST Europe on Twitter]