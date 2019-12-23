Team Of Protesters Attacked In Kolkata

Kolkata:

A staff of 10-15 folks related to an outfit known as Feminists in Resistance was campaigning towards the Nationwide Register of Residents and the Citizenship Modification Act in Kolkata on Sunday, when a gaggle of BJP supporters attacked them. 2 folks have sustained accidents within the assault and have been admitted to a hospital.

The group of principally girls managed to catch one of many attackers; they handed him over the police at Jadavpur Police Station.

The group of anti-CAA activists had the permission to marketing campaign within the Baghajatin space from 6:30 to 9 pm. A number of the activists had been marching, others had been on cycle rickshaws. Immediately some youth confirmed up and advised them to cease their marketing campaign. “You have to stop it”, they shouted on the protesters.

An altercation ensued when the BJP supporters out of the blue began attacking the protesters.The police later arrived on the spot and took the protesters and the person away.

The protesters are submitting the criticism in regards to the incident on the police station.