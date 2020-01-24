January 23, 2020 | 9:14pm

WASHINGTON — They might be banned from speaking within the Senate chamber — however that hasn’t stopped the Trump protection workforce from getting their level throughout.

White Home aides and Home Republicans enlisted as spin docs for President Trump’s protection workforce have proven as much as meet reporters forward of the impeachment trial for the previous two days, holding impromptu press conferences within the Capitol basement.

Vocal Trump supporters together with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Reps. Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik of New York and Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina have been despatched to the Hill as a part of a concerted White Home communications technique.

Tony Sayegh — who was tapped in November to handle the White Home’s messaging on impeachment — was additionally within the Capitol basement on Thursday morning to disrupt the realm the place senators have been speaking to reporters.

And it seems to be working.

A big scrum gathered round Meadows and Sayegh within the basement Thursday whereas a handful of reporters interviewed Democrat Senators Michael Bennett and Chris Coons as each side did their finest to spin the historic trial.

Eight Home GOP members had been tapped this week to hitch Trump’s impeachment workforce however will serve principally ceremonial roles by privately advising the White Home on protection technique and chatting with the media.

White Home counsel has been principally mute within the Senate chamber with Home impeachment managers receiving 24 hours to ship their opening remarks from Wednesday by way of Friday.

The protection will then take the stage on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Meadows, one among Trump’s staunchest supporters within the Home, argued the president’s innocence to reporters on Thursday however insisted he wasn’t on the Hill to strong-arm his Senate colleagues.

“We had discussions with a number of Republican senators prior to the trial starting,” he mentioned. “However as soon as the trial began, our interactions with the senators has been extra simply skilled courtesies, not something of substance.

“The defense team and working with them, not trying to persuade our Senate colleagues,” he mentioned.

Regardless, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) gave the impression to be advising Democrats — and maybe some reasonable Republican senators — in opposition to calling for witnesses.

“You’re opening a can of worms. If you want to start calling witnesses, there’s a long list of witnesses that Republicans wanted to call in the House,” he mentioned.

“I would tell the Democrats who might be thinking that John Bolton might be some kind of a good witness for them: I just don’t see it,” he continued.

“I’m not convinced these senators actually want to be calling John Bolton or Hunter Biden or the whistleblower.”