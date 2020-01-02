Teams Revealed For 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Basic is beginning up very quickly. Throughout tonight’s episode of NXT they revealed the groups that can compete on this 12 months’s match.

The groups introduced for this 12 months’s match span from NXT and NXT UK. There are some nice groups on the listing too which you’ll be able to see beneath. Kushida’s thriller associate can be a really attention-grabbing a part of this that could be value keeping track of.

The Undisputed Period (Fish & O’Reilly)

The Forgotten Son (Blake & Cutler)

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

Kushida and a thriller associate

Grizzled Younger Veterans (Drake & Gibson)

Gallus (Wolfgang & Coffey)

Imperium (Barthel & Aichner)

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

WWE has not revealed any brackets for the match but.