‘Tearful’ Kangana Ranaut accused Hrithik of being reason behind Nargis Fakhri – Uday Chopra break-up (Throwback)

Whereas we had not too long ago informed you about one leaked mail of Kangana Ranaut to Hrithik Roshan, the place she had accused Salman Khan of abusing her for refusing his movie, in one other electronic mail, dated October 10, 2014, Kangana wrote about Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri’s alleged break-up.

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri

Uday – Nargis break-up

Nargis Fakhri and Uday ChopraTwitter

Ranaut wrote, “Baby, you have made me so proud. Just read this news on Miss Malini that you were hanging out with Nargis and Uday… I was thinking about how hurt Uday must be because since you have been giving Nargis attention on Twitter, she’s broken up with him. They weren’t going very strong, but after she had hopes with you, she’s been in her lalala land… must be making Uday feel really bad. But you sensed that, you made things clear to him.”

Ranaut additional wrote, “I am so touched, I am almost in tears. Isn’t that heroic, jaan? He would’ve lost faith in love, friendship and people. But you didn’t let that happen, you were wrong first, but are great now. That’s real heroism. I am a fan now,” as reported by Mid-day.

Hrithik Roshan, Salman KhanSalman Khan/ Fb/ YouTube Screenshot/ Fox Star Hindi

Hrithik vs Salman Khan

In emails to Hrithik Roshan speaking about Salman Khan, Kangana had written, “You went for Big Boss. That’s great, it’s good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn’t meet SK [Salman Khan]. He’s weird. When I said no to that film, he said, ‘Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won’t help her, but it can make your career’. My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena’s role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine’s career is made? And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand (sic).”

She had additional written, “He used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere. Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. He got pissed and started abusing me. After that we didn’t see his face for two years. He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for is birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes. After Queen, he has been wanting to meet me, but I just don’t feel like it, and this film offer is just a desperate attempt. This is the thing with unpleasant people, you just don’t want to see them.”