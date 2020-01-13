Tea’s Me café enjoying surge after jealous wives find rude name on their husbands’ bank statements

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A café referred to as Tea’s Me has seen an sudden surge in bookings because of jealous wives and girlfriends checking their companions’ financial institution statements.

The restaurant in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, has raised eyebrows with its risqué identify.

And males who frequent the café have been subjected to interrogations from companions suspicious of them spending cash on X-rated companies, the proprietor says.

It has additionally been bombarded with calls from ladies desirous to know what Tea’s Me gives its clients.

Tea’s Me is now having fun with recognition, particularly on Saturday mornings when males take their companions to show the institution exists.

The house owners are actually considering of fixing the identify to one thing even naughtier to draw much more diners.

One of many house owners mentioned: ‘Our identify comes up as Teas Me on debit playing cards, so males have had to herald their companions to show to them we’re a café.

The house owners mentioned the roadside café has change into so busy they’re struggling for workers

‘We got here up with the identify after sitting down and having a assume. We had been going to go for ‘Baps to the Future’.

‘We have had individuals in who mentioned their associate thought they’d been on a dodgy web site or one thing.’

The house owners mentioned it has change into so busy they’re struggling for workers.