Teen, 16, is arrested for murder after man found in house with stab wounds

Printed: 03:30 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:38 EST, 7 January 2020

An adolescent has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a person was discovered stabbed to dying.

Armed police had been known as to a home in Newhaven, East Sussex at 11.30pm final evening to experiences of man being attacked.

An air ambulance was despatched to the incident, however the sufferer died on the scene, police mentioned.

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and stays in police custody.

Armed police had been known as to a home in Newhaven, East Sussex (pictured) at 11.30pm final evening to experiences of man being attacked

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and stays in police custody. Pictured: Police on the scene final evening

A Sussex Police spokeswoman mentioned: ‘We had been known as to a report of a person being stabbed at a property in Elphick Street, Newhaven, at 11.30pm.

‘Sadly regardless of efforts to avoid wasting him, the sufferer died on the scene.

‘A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been taken to police custody. The street is closed whereas the incident is being handled.

‘There aren’t any additional particulars obtainable at the moment.’