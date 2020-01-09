January eight, 2020 | 9:28pm

An Indiana teen who admitted to killing a pregnant cheerleader obtained a jail sentence of 65 years on Wednesday.

Aaron Trejo, 17, advised investigators he stabbed Breana Rouhselang to loss of life in December 2018 as a result of she delayed telling him she was pregnant together with his youngster, prosecutors mentioned.

Trejo mentioned the delay prevented Rouhselang from getting an abortion, in line with courtroom paperwork.

Decide Elizabeth Hurley sentenced Trejo to 55 years for homicide and one other 10 years for feticide.

“I took action … I took her life,” Trejo advised South Bend Detective Gery Mullins, in line with charging paperwork obtained by Fox Information.

Trejo, who was 16 on the time, additionally advised police that he put Rouhselang’s physique in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

Rouhselang was 17 and 6 months pregnant on the time of her loss of life.