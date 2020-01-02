Teen accused of killing Hamilton boy faces new charges

A teen charged in a deadly stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Hamilton faces new expenses in reference to an unrelated incident.

Hamilton Police say the teenager, who can’t be named as a result of he’s a youth, has been charged with assault inflicting bodily hurt, forcible confinement and two counts of uttering threats.

The teenager appeared in court docket Thursday to face the brand new expenses whereas additionally showing for the first-degree homicide cost within the stabbing demise of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey in early October.



Devan Bracci-Selvey, 14, was killed exterior his Hamilton highschool.

Police say one other youth got here ahead in November with allegations of a severe assault.

They allege one teen assaulted the opposite teen with a weapon in June 2017, then threatened and held the sufferer in opposition to his will.

Police allege the teenager threatened the alleged sufferer in one other incident in January 2019.