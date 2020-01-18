January 18, 2020 | 9:35am

Police examine after 4 individuals have been killed and a fifth individual was injured in a capturing at a Grantsville, Utah. AP

A twisted teen is accused of slaughtering 4 relations throughout a capturing spree inside a Utah residence, reviews mentioned.

Neighbors known as cops to the Eastmoor Drive residence in Grantsville round 7 p.m. Friday after listening to gunshots, in keeping with the Salt Lake Metropolis Desert Information.

Authorities found 5 individuals with bullet wounds and arrested the suspected teen killer, officers mentioned.

One of many victims was taken to the hospital alive. None have been recognized.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall mentioned the killer’s motive is unknown for now.

“I’m sure it will take days or even longer to try and piece together what brought all of this one and why it happened, if we ever get to know why it happened,” Marshall mentioned. “It’s upsetting. This is normally a very quiet neighborhood, and any time you have children involved in something, it becomes very emotional, very fast.”

Gov. Gary Herbert urged gun security within the wake of the carnage.

“Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tight. And remember love, not hate, will heal broken individuals and families,” he tweeted early Saturday.