Teen allegedly killed by 15-year-old in Scarborough shooting

A “completely innocent” 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot to demise in Scarborough by one other 15-year-old with gang affiliations, say Toronto Police.

Safiullah Khosrawi, 15 was gunned down Monday whereas strolling residence from faculty within the Markham-Ellesmere Rds. space at about three:10 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital the place he died of his accidents.

“The family describes him as quiet, nice and a young man who attended school on a regular basis,” stated Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh, including Safiullah was not identified to police.

“I can say the suspect had gang ties. The victim was completely innocent.”

Safiullah’s older brother spoke to CP24, saying his household is devastated and angered by the gun violence that plagues Toronto.

“He kept to himself and didn’t have an issue with anyone. Now I don’t have a brother,” Safiullah’s brother stated.

His father, Abdullah Khosrawi, was struggling to grasp how a 15-year-old allegedly obtained his fingers on a gun.

“Who gave it to them. It’s a shame,” he stated

The suspect, who can’t be named, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

He, like Safiullah, attended Woburn Collegiate Institute which is close to the taking pictures scene.

Singh stated there isn’t any indication the boys knew one another and stated it’s not clear if Safiullah was an meant goal.

“It’s too early to tell if this was a targeted shooting … we are open to all possibilities,” Singh stated.

“Nothing in his background indicates that he was,” Singh added, saying police are investigating if there was anybody else concerned within the taking pictures.

“There is no indication of a second suspect,” Singh stated.

The suspect in custody was arrested inside 20 minutes of the taking pictures close to the scene and no gun has been recovered.

Singh stated the taking pictures occurred at a busy avenue nook and there are nonetheless many witnesses to talk with.

“It was very brazen, very shocking. At that time of day there would have been lots of kids around,” Singh stated.

“Many citizens would have been witness to this scene. A large percentage of witnesses are outstanding.”

Woburn Collegiate was closed on Tuesday due to a one-day lecturers’ strike, however counselling can be made out there to any scholar who requires assist.

“We are in close touch with the TDSB (Toronto District School Board) and will be in close touch in the days to come,” Singh stated.

Woburn principal Karen Hume wrote: “Our student, Safiullah Khosrawi, was a conscientious and hardworking student who will be sorely missed by our students and staff.”

The varsity can have a ebook of condolences and the flag can be flown at half-mast.

Anybody with data is requested to name police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).