Teen Attacked With Acid Allegedly By Principal Of Alma Mater In Mumbai

Mumbai:

A 16-year-old lady was injured in an acid assault by the principal of her alma mater in Mumbai, the police mentioned.

The incident came about in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarin on Sunday, they added.

An FIR was registered in opposition to the principal, a trainer and two staffers of the college, a police officer mentioned. The police have filed a case however no arrest has been made to this point.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning when the lady was taking a morning stroll, a police officer mentioned quoting the grievance filed by the lady’s father.

In accordance with the lady’s father, the principal threw acid on her chest and one of many legs whereas three others held her. He mentioned he rushed to the spot after his daughter narrated the incident over telephone.

The lady’s father mentioned that the principal and others attacked his daughter as they bore grudge in opposition to her for submitting a grievance in opposition to a college trainer who had punished her up to now.