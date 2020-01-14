Teen Dies As Gun Accidentally Goes Off During TikTok Shoot In UP

The household was apparently not conscious that the revolver was loaded.

Bareilly:

In a weird incident, a teenage boy died after a loaded revolver unintentionally went off whereas capturing a TikTok video in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, police mentioned.

The incident occurred on Monday in Mudia Bhaikampur village of Nawabganj within the district, Nawabganj Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar mentioned.

Keshav (18) had pressurised his mom Savitri to offer him the revolver for making the TikTok video, the officer mentioned.

The household was apparently not conscious that the revolver was loaded, Mr Kumar mentioned.

Savitri had gone out to take care of some family chores when she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed inside to search out Keshav mendacity in a pool of blood, the officer added.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with accidents on his temple the place the docs declared him introduced useless, he mentioned, including that an investigation is underway.