Teen dies in Scarborough shooting

A teenage boy is useless after a capturing at a Scarborough gasoline station Monday afternoon.

Toronto Police responded to the Esso gasoline station positioned on the southwest nook of Markham and Ellesmere Rds. at about three:10 p.m., after receiving calls concerning the firing of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police discovered a younger man affected by a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the teenager with life-threatening accidents and he later died.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Markham Rd & Ellesmere Rd

– capturing sufferer has succumbed to his accidents

– Toronto Police Murder Squad has now taken carriage of the investigation @TPSHomicide

– D/Sgt. Andy Singh shall be talking to replace the media on the scene#GO135493

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2020

A male suspect was arrested on scene. The investigation is now being dealt with by the Toronto murder detectives.

Police say few particulars are identified concerning the capturing. Insp. Susan Gomes advised CP24 the capturing was “brazen” and urged anybody with data to come back ahead.

Close by Woburn Collegiate Institute was on lockdown for a time frame after the capturing befell, CP24 reported.