December 23, 2019 | 1:25pm

A Texas teenager admitted to killing his closely pregnant sister after first faking her suicide — as a result of she was an “embarrassment to their family,” cops mentioned Monday.

Eduardo Arevalo, 19, persuaded family members that 23-year-old sister Viridiano had advised him she was suicidal and even left a be aware earlier than she went lacking in suburban Dallas on Dec. 17, in response to cops.

However he had truly strangled his sibling, who was eight-months pregnant, faking the suicide be aware to throw them off the scent, cops mentioned at a press convention Monday, in response to Fox four.

The teenager finally confessed, saying he killed his sister as a result of she was an “embarrassment to their family” who “would be better off that she wasn’t here,” Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police advised reporters, in response to the report.

Arevalo initially threw Viridiano’s physique at the back of his automobile and dumped it in a rural space about an hour from The Colony, a suburb of Dallas, cops mentioned in an announcement.

However when his household began asking questions, he introduced her physique again to an alley close to their residence, the place it was discovered Sunday.

“As the week went on, Eduardo stated that he wanted his family to know where Viri was at so he went and picked up her body and brought her back Sunday morning in the early morning hours and dumped her body in the alleyway,” Woodard mentioned, in response to Fox four.

Video proof helped lead cops to the brother, police mentioned.

Eduardo was charged with capital homicide as a result of his sister was pregnant. Extra fees may comply with, police mentioned. He’s presently being held in The Colony Jail.