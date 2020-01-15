January 15, 2020 | 12:42pm

A 15-year-old Kentucky woman was expelled from her non-public Christian faculty for committing “lifestyle violations” — together with sporting a rainbow shirt and posing with a colourful birthday cake, her mother claims.

Kayla Kenney, a highschool freshman at Whitefield Academy in Louisville, was celebrating her special occasion with household at a neighborhood restaurant when her mother, Kimberly Alford, snapped a photograph and posted it to social media.

However somebody shared the put up with faculty officers — who advised Kenney’s household in an e-mail that the rainbow-themed picture was the most recent in two years’ value of “lifestyle violations,” Alford advised native station WAVE three.

“It was an email expelling Kayla from Whitefield immediately due to a post on social media,” Alford stated. “I feel judged, she feels judged, just very devastating for us.”

The picture “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs,” the e-mail stated, in keeping with Alford.

Dad and mom and guardians are allowed to enchantment college students’ expulsions from the college inside three days however Alford advised The Louisville Courier-Journal her enchantment was denied.

She advised the paper that Bruce Jacobson, the academy’s head of college, advised her the cake and the sweater “just kind of represents gay pride” and that she “should have refused the cake.”

However Jacobson advised the outlet that Kenney was expelled after “two years of continuous violations of our student code of conduct.”

“Inaccurate media reports are circling stating that the student in question was expelled from our school solely for a social media post,” Jacobson’s assertion stated. “In fact, she has unfortunately violated our student code of conduct numerous times over the past two years.”

“Our code of conduct is on [par] with other private Christian schools in our area,” the college official continued. “It is unfortunate that one of the student’s parents chose to post internal family matters on social media, and we hope our former student is not adversely affected by what her parents chose to make public about her situation.”

Alford advised the paper her daughter was “on probation” since faculty officers discovered Juul pods in her backpack in October — however there have been no disciplinary or tutorial points since.

She added that her daughter just isn’t homosexual and the bakery receipt for the cake merely listed the design as “assorted colors.”

“I just feel like it’s a label [school officials] have put on her,” she stated. “Just because I’m wearing a rainbow doesn’t mean I’m gay.”

The teenager has since moved on to a public faculty, in keeping with her mother.

“She’s adjusting really well, but she also seems stressed and overwhelmed at times,” Alford stated. “I felt like [Whitefield Academy] had a positive impact on her, but I just feel like those religious beliefs they are imposing now are very judgmental. That’s not what I wanted for her.”