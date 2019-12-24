December 24, 2019 | 10:11am | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 10:15am

A fast-thinking teen and her courageous 10-year-old brother fought off carjackers in Chicago who stole their household’s SUV as their father picked up a pizza, police stated.

Imama Muratub, 16, stated chaos broke out inside her household’s 2018 Toyota Highlander simply she was about to go to sleep late Sunday within the metropolis’s West Ridge part after her father left the household’s journey operating outdoors a Domino’s Pizza, WLS-TV reported.

“This dude just jumps in the car and he looks back and I realize it’s not my dad, so I go, ‘Who are you?!’” the teenager recalled. “And he starts driving really fast, going in like a zig-zag pattern.”

The person then yelled at Muratub, who was sitting within the backseat, to get out of the SUV or he would shoot her, she stated.

“I was just scared for my life, I didn’t know what to do,” Imama stated. “I was in panic mode, like, I wanted to cry but I knew I had to do something that can help.”

Imama then began screaming, awakening her youthful brother, Hasnain, who sprang into motion alongside his sister whereas subduing the carjacking suspect.

“I said, ‘I’ll get out, fine,’ and then I started hitting him with the iPad,” the boy recalled. “I felt brave and strong.”

Imama then noticed her father’s telephone within the passenger seat, which she grabbed whereas holding the suspect in a chokehold and referred to as 911. The would-be carjacker then hopped out of the SUV and jumped into an awaiting 2011 black Toyota Camry, police stated.

The Camry, which detectives consider was presumably stolen earlier within the day, was later discovered at a gasoline station, the place 4 folks inside have been taken into custody. The driving force, nevertheless, fled the scene, police stated.

The courageous kids weren’t damage throughout the incident. Their 5-year-old sister was additionally contained in the SUV on the time, the station reported.

4 suspects – Ralph Enriquez, 22, Steffy Lagunas, 19, Kaily Lagunas, 19, and a 16-year-old boy – have been charged with misdemeanor prison trespass to automobiles, police stated.