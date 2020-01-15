January 15, 2020 | 7:48am

Disturbing new video exhibits a 2-year-old Pennsylvania boy utilizing a vape pen — as two teen women who have been imagined to be caring for him snort within the background, in accordance with a brand new report.

The clip, taken on Jan. 9 and posted to Snapchat, exhibits the toddler inhaling from the machine and coughing as his 17-year-old babysitter — together with an 18-year-old good friend who was additionally within the St. Clair Township dwelling — does nothing to cease him, WPXI reported.

The boy took the machine — which is believed to have contained three % nicotine however no THC — from a nightstand and commenced to make use of it, Pennsylvania State Police investigators instructed the outlet.

A tipster alerted authorities to the video on Sunday.

Each teenagers have been taken into custody and baby endangerment expenses are pending towards them, police stated. The incident was additionally reported to the native baby welfare company.

The toddler’s mother and father had no concept what had occurred till police introduced it to their consideration, in accordance with the report.

“I’m disgusted,” the boy’s mom instructed the station. “I’m very upset. I’m in disbelief they’d even laugh or have it in reach of a child’s possession. I’m not trusting anybody anymore to babysit my child. I’m done. I don’t even want to put him in daycare. I can’t trust anybody anymore.”

The boy is just not associated to the teenager women, police stated.

Each teenagers are believed to be college students within the United college district, a spokesperson instructed the outlet in an announcement.

“The administration was made aware of the video, and we believe the two individuals are United students,” the assertion stated. “Their names were provided to the authorities who are investigating.”