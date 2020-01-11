News

Teen killed by truck in hit-and-run in Pico Rivera

January 11, 2020
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after being struck by a field truck at Slauson Avenue and Paramount Boulevard in Pico Rivera, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division stated.

The teenager, whose identify was not launched, was amongst 4 pedestrians in a crosswalk when he was hit by the truck about three p.m., the division stated in a information launch. He was handled on the scene and brought to a hospital, the place he died.

The motive force of the field truck fled the scene and was arrested a short while later, the assertion stated.

The incident is being investigated by Pico Rivera sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the visitors providers element.

Anybody with data is requested to name the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station at (562) 949-2421, or to offer data anonymously name Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

