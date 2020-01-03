The Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner on Friday recognized the 15-year-old killed early on New 12 months’s Day within the Harvey Park neighborhood.

Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez died from “sharp force injuries,” the coroner wrote in a information launch. The dying is a murder.

The killing occurred round three a.m. Wednesday close to Jewell Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Alvarado-Gonzalez was taken to a hospital the place he was declared lifeless.

Police first known as the incident a “possible” taking pictures. Further particulars, together with what sort of weapons was used, concerning the incident haven’t been launched.