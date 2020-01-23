January 23, 2020 | 12:57pm

A Utah teenager “methodically” murdered his mother and three siblings — solely getting stopped when his dad wrestled away the gun when he tried to kill him, too, based on prosecutors, who revealed disturbing new particulars this week in regards to the five-hour massacre.

Colin “CJ” Haynie, 16, is being charged as an grownup for the murders of his mom, brother and two sisters at their house within the small city of Grantsville, west of Salt Lake Metropolis.

“This is something that methodically happened over a five-hour period,” Tooele County Legal professional Scott Broadhead mentioned at a information convention Wednesday.

“This wasn’t a one-moment snap,” he pressured, saying the boy confirmed the killings final Friday earlier than he stopped speaking to investigators.

“We all have the same question: Why?” Broadhead mentioned.

Every member of the family was shot shortly after coming into the house Friday, Broadhead mentioned.

Mother Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, was first to be killed alongside 12-year-old daughter, Milan, earlier than 15-year-old Alexis was shot as she returned house about an hour later. The suspect’s 14-year-old brother, Matthew, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the pinnacle when he got here house within the early night, prosecutors mentioned.

AP

Dad Colin Haynie, 50, was the final to come back house, and managed to wrestle a handgun from his son after first getting shot within the leg, prosecutors mentioned in courtroom paperwork.

There was additionally a fifth youngster seemingly not concerned within the killing spree, based on an obituary for Alejandra Haynie and the youngsters.

Haynie was charged with 4 counts of aggravated homicide, one depend of try aggravated homicide and 5 counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

is scheduled to make his preliminary courtroom look Monday.

With Publish wires