‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Head Back To Court: Alleged Broken Custody Agreements, Their Son’s Dog Bite & More Family Drama

Amber Portwood is again in court docket and able to make her ex Andrew Glennon pay for his alleged current errors!

The Teen Mother OG star filed a movement on Monday for her ex to be held in contempt of court docket after he allegedly violated the pairs’ custody settlement for his or her son James over the vacations, TMZ studies. Moreover, she introduced forth claims their 1-year-old was severely bitten by a canine whereas in his father’s care. Oh no…

The authorized docs had been formally filed as an “Injunction Against Custodial Parent to Prevent Interference with Parenting Time.”

Apparently, the previous couple’s current parental settlement famous that James would spend Christmas Day with Amber however Andrew had different plans; he reportedly skipped city final minute with the tot and didn’t notify his child momma.

To make matter even worse, Glennon supposedly contacted Portwood on the vacation to let her know their son was “nipped” by a household canine and wanted to go to the ER. She claims her ex waited three (!!!) days after that to lastly ship her a photograph of the harm and uncared for to share any information about James’ preliminary pressing care go to.

Whoa. WTF? Not cool…

Within the docs, the MTV star additionally stated the photograph she acquired of James confirmed him with a black eye and a bandaged nostril, “indicating that the injury was more than a ‘nip.’”

Ugh. Our hearts exit to this little man as his mother and father proceed to duke it out.

Sadly, Amber had much more grievances to get off her chest; the starlet alleges Andrew shared a photograph of their son on Instagram on New Yr’s Eve, which apparently violated one other resolution they made collectively.

The Record Of Calls for

Now, the fact TV star is asking for a decide to step in and assist settle their variations.

Along with the authorized movement, Portwood is demanding elevated parenting time to make up for what she misplaced through the vacation season and requested that Andrew foot the invoice for her accrued authorized bills.

That is simply the most recent unhappy improvement in ongoing tensions between the bitter co-parents. Our final replace got here after the 29-year-old copped a plea deal in a home violence case involving her ex. It was decided Amber wouldn’t serve any jail time for allegedly attacking Glennon with a machete whereas he was holding their son.

Ugh. It feels like issues are removed from over between these two. What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?? Can the mother and father discover some frequent floor and at last settle their beef? Sound OFF together with your ideas within the feedback part (under)…