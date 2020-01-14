‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Welcome Their Second Child Together — See The Adorable Pics!

New decade, new member of Ryan Edwards’ household!

An enormous congrats is to ensure that the Teen Mother star and his spouse Mackenzie Edwards, because the pair have welcomed their second baby into their household: a daughter named Stella Rhea Edwards!

The announcement was made on Mackenzie’s Instagram, on which she shared a pic of herself and Ryan gazing at their little bundle of pleasure.

She wrote:

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Awww, we wager!

The collection of pics (under) additionally includes a fairly chaotic portrait of the couple holding their new child whereas their blended household — together with their 1-year-old son Jagger Edwards; Bentley Edwards, Ryan’s son with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout; and Hudson, Mackenzie’s son from a earlier relationship — wreak havoc round them.

Ch-ch-check out the cute set of pics (under).

The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, initially introduced they have been pregnant with their second baby in July of final 12 months — months after Ryan was launched from jail after spending three months behind bars on drug possession and theft prices.

As we reported, 32-year-old was arrested a couple of 12 months in the past for excellent warrants and charged with easy possession of heroin. This all got here after his earlier arrest for breaking probation from a previous heroin cost that noticed him behind bars again in July 2018.

Across the time of his 2018 arrest, Mackenzie revealed that they had determined to go away the MTV collection as a result of producers’ alleged needs to function their yet-to-be born child being raised by Ryan’s dad and mom. She informed E! Information on the time:

“We’re not returning to Teen Mother this season. The community informed us they don’t wish to present Ryan as a recovering addict. However they did wish to enter a contract with our unborn child and have the child movie with Ryan’s dad and mom so it could seem like another person is elevating it.”

However, as followers know, regardless of their obvious plans to go away, Mackenzie and Ryan nonetheless stay on the present. Perhaps they labored one thing out with producers in spite of everything? (Stranger issues have occurred within the Teen Mother-verse!)

Both manner, we want this rising household all one of the best!