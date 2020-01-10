Teen victim of horrible sex abuse a courageous witness: Lawyers

The central witness in a nightmarish sexual abuse case has suffered tremendously and ought to be recommended for her braveness in bringing her abusers to justice, court docket heard.

The witness, recognized solely as DB, now 30, has secured convictions towards her mother, stepfather and Jason Byrd Dickens, 48, a former Degrass Excessive actor who pleaded responsible in 2018.

However Crown lawyer Jennifer Strasberg and defence lawyer Daniel Brown disagree whether or not DB’s proof is potent sufficient to convict London photographer Martin “Scotdom” Galloway of intercourse crimes towards her between 2001 and 2003.

Galloway, now 60, was considered one of DB’s mother’s former BDSM intercourse companions nearly 20 years in the past. He was allegedly invited to sexually abuse the woman and have intercourse along with her mother and stepdad.

DB’s youthful sister and brother have been additionally subjected to degrading sexual abuse by their dad and mom, court docket heard.

Strasberg stated DB’s proof is “compelling and corroborated by her mom’s and other independent evidence, that Galloway came to her house and sexually abused her.”

“There’s no evidence that Galloway is a pedophile or a rapist, but this was a crime of opportunity,” stated Strasberg.

The sufferer knew particulars about Scotdom that he has a big, uncircumsized penis and was a dominant however mild lover due to these experiences with him, Strasberg informed Justice Louise Botham in her closing.

Brown stated DB’s proof “is simply wrong about her accusations against Mr. Galloway.”

“He is completely innocent and you must acquit him of this heinous allegation,” argued Brown.

“Regardless of the sympathy we all feel for her and for the endless trauma she has endured, we can’t lose sight of the burden of proof or the problems with this evidence,” stated Brown.

“You can have no confidence she has told you the truth. And her mom’s evidence, rather than corroborating her daughter’s story, actually undermines it,” stated Brown.

Botham will launch her judgment on Feb 25.

