Teen who used to pluck every week now embraces her bushy unibrow

A Danish teenager who determined to cease plucking and let her unibrow develop says she’s been flooded with requests from photographers who wish to take her image, and fetishists who wish to take her on dates.

Sarah Marie Clarke from Copenhagen, Denmark, used to pluck her eyebrows at the very least as soon as per week, however in March of 2019, she gave up the tweezers for good.

The 18-year-old quickly started posting photographs of herself — and her unibrow, in all its glory — and it is led to males telling her they’d do ‘something’ to satisfy her and take her out on a date.

Sarah’s mom had been encouraging her to let it develop for years, and she or he’d thought-about it herself previously.

‘My mom has at all times instructed me, “You can dye your hair, you can cut your hair, it doesn’t matter, but don’t touch your eyebrows,”‘ she mentioned.

However her pals had been skeptical, and boys she dated would discourage her from letting her eyebrows develop.

‘Earlier than I grew it out, I’d inform the lads I used to be relationship that I needed to develop it out and they might say, “No, don’t do that because it would make you look weird.” I suppose that’s what teenage relationship is like.’

The primary time she rocked the total unibrow, it wasn’t even her hair: She was impressed by a make-up artist’s trick on-line.

‘Sooner or later, I used to be on Instagram and I noticed a make-up artist draw one on and I did the identical. I completely liked it however I used to be too insecure about going exterior with it on,’ she mentioned.

‘So little by little I began rising my very own out. Then I additionally had time to get used to it, and over time I discovered a number of different individuals on Instagram who did the identical and I felt far more comfy about it.’

It wasn’t till March of 2019 when she ‘determined to go all-out with it.’

Although she embraced the look, Sarah mentioned that strangers have been merciless to her about her unibrow.

‘In public and my work life, the place there are lots of people, I felt I needed to cover my unibrow as a result of they might be scared off it and choose me,’ she mentioned.

‘Sooner or later, 4 women on a bus began taking footage of me and yelling at me. Folks on-line are bizarre and would put up unfavorable feedback.

‘I get quite a lot of compliments, however after all there are some individuals who discover it offensive and have the necessity to inform me how gross or how a lot of a joke they suppose I’m.

‘However the joke’s on them as a result of I get alternatives and jobs due to it.’

After she grew it out, Sarah began posting footage of herself displaying off her unibrow on social media. Others took discover, and she or he began getting provides to mannequin.

‘Being comfy about my unibrow on social media has attracted photographers who needed to do photoshoots,’ she mentioned.

‘That’s the cool a part of it, I may help make it extra acceptable; if extra individuals see it, then they may not choose it as a lot.’

Since embracing her unibrow, Sarah says that she has attracted quite a lot of males on social media for her look — together with fetishists.

‘Largely it scares males away, however I believe it’s good as a result of meaning it scares the dangerous individuals away and I can eliminate all of the a**holes,’ she mentioned.

‘I’ve deleted a lot of the messages as a result of I discovered them uncomfortable, however one man despatched me a message mentioned he would do something to satisfy and date me due to my unibrow.

‘I believe some males can have a fetish for it, some males DM me about it. I get quite a lot of relationship requests, males peacocking, flirting with me.

‘I really feel a lot better about myself now. I believe I look lovely. The entire purpose I do it’s as a result of I believe I look higher this fashion,’ she went on.

She can also be encouraging different girls to strive embracing their unibrows.

‘The primary time I attempted it was with make-up. See the way it appears to be like. Do not do it as a result of it’s a development, don’t do it as a result of everybody else does or nobody else does. Do it for your self. That’s crucial factor,’ she mentioned.