Teen who was left homeless becomes head boy of £35,000 a year boarding school 

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

Printed: 07:13 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:13 EST, 2 January 2020

A teen who was left homeless when his mom fled an abusive residence has informed how he ‘pinches himself on a regular basis’ after turning into head boy of a £35,000 a 12 months boarding college.

Julian Andre ,17, from Roehampton, London was given the possibility to attend the distinguished Kingham Hill Faculty within the Cotswolds, because of charity Buttle UK – who alongside Oxfordshire county council – offered a grant for his college charges.

The scholar, who’s within the final 12 months of his A-Ranges and hopes to attend Oxford College earlier than turning into a barrister, appeared on This Morning right this moment, the place he informed of the ‘robust’ relationship along with his organic mother and father.

Julian additionally defined that there was a ‘massive tradition shock’ when he first joined the college, and admitted at first he was ‘angered’ by how privileged a few of his fellow college students have been.

Julian Andre (pictured), from Roehampton , London appeared on This Morning to inform of how he went from homeless to the pinnacle boy of a £35,000 a 12 months boarding college

He appeared with Joe Howes (proper), the pinnacle of charity Buttle UK, who partially funded his college charges alongside the native council

Talking of his placement on the college, Andre stated: ‘Pinching myself on a regular basis.’

‘It began off at residence, with each organic mother and father the connection was robust. It had all the time been robust, however for causes to do with abuse.

‘My mum determined to depart, however as a result of we had no actual help it rendered us homeless.

[We were] on the streets at some factors, however largely it was hostels or couch browsing, it was full chaos.’

When quizzed on the impact this had on his training, he confessed: ‘As a result of we have been bouncing round, education was robust.

‘I wasn’t in constant main college training till fairly late’.

Julian is within the final 12 months of his A-Ranges and hopes to attend Oxford College earlier than turning into a barrister

It was after charity Buttle UK, who present grants and help to susceptible kids, noticed his potential that he was capable of attend the distinguished college.

Though Julian admitted it was ‘very robust’ initially, to adapt to his environment, he says that it was his friends that gave him ‘the sting and the drive’ he wanted to thrive.

He stated: ‘Initially it was very robust, nevertheless it was not in the way in which chances are you’ll assume .

‘I feel the concept is that you simply go to a spot the place many individuals are rather more lucky and also you’re instantly alienated.

‘There is a massive tradition shock and that was the large factor I used to be taken by, however you study to deliver the 2 worlds collectively and it offers you the sting and the drive that I’ve.’

When requested about whether or not he ever felt annoyed by the wealth of his friends, he stated: ‘Yeah it is true, there’s factors the place you possibly can really feel fairly indignant as a result of they’ve a lot.

‘As a child you do not perceive the world round you and these youngsters simply assumed it to be the norm – however I knew wasn’t the norm.’

Julian defined that there was a ‘massive tradition shock’ when he first joined the college however says he’s ‘all the time pinching himself’

He informed that it was his uncle who satisfied him to stay it out, as a result of he did not initially respect what a ‘good alternative’ the college place was.

‘For the primary 12 months I nonetheless did not wish to be there, I genuinely did not wish to go.

‘My uncle specifically was pushing that it was such a superb alternative – however I simply did not perceive what a superb alternative for the longer term it’s.’

Julian informed that he desires of beginning a household and ‘planting a church’ as soon as he leaves college.

Telling his three ‘important desires’, he stated: ‘The primary one is moving into Oxford and the second is to start out a household and the third one is to plant a church.’