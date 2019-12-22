Teenage boy, 13, is killed by ‘drug-driver’ after being hit by Audi TT as he walked along lane

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Printed: 07:08 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:12 EST, 22 December 2019

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed by a ‘drug driver’ after he was hit by a pink Audi TT as he walked alongside a rustic lane close to his dwelling.

suffered extreme head accidents within the crash at Switchback Highway North, Maidenhead, at 1.25pm yesterday. He was rushed to Wrexham Park hospital, Slough, the place he died a short while later.

A 34-year-old man from Wooburn Inexperienced, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and stays in police custody.

A 13-year-old schoolboy has died after being hit by a driver whereas he was strolling alongside Switchback Highway North, Maidenhead, yesterday. The street is pictured above

Police have issued an enchantment for anybody who noticed the crash to return ahead, after the boy died 4 days earlier than Christmas.

He’s believed to have been crossing the street alone when the crash occurred, and has not been named by police as formal identification is but to be carried out.

A put up mortem examination can be carried out on his physique to establish the precise reason for dying, and an inquest can be opened within the New 12 months.

Investigating officer, Police constable Pleasure Jarvis of the Severe Collision Investigation Unit, stated: ‘I’m urging anybody with any details about the collision to make contact with Thames Valley Police as quickly as attainable.

‘I’d significantly like to listen to from anybody who witnessed the collision, noticed the pedestrian or car earlier than the incident, or has any dash-cam footage.

‘When you’ve got any data please depart it on our web site or name 101.’