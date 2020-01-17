Teenage boy, 18, who appeared on Supernanny is jailed for 10 years for horrific rape of stranger

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Jacob Younger, 18, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 10 years after he raped a stranger that he stalked on an evening out

A youngster who appeared on actuality TV present Supernanny has been jailed for 10 years after raping a stranger that he stalked.

Jacob Younger, 18, of Ipswich, strangled his sufferer in her own residence till she was nearly unconscious, Ipswich Crown Courtroom heard.

The choose mentioned Younger had an ‘excessive type of sexual curiosity or unhealthy fantasy’, in line with the BBC.

Younger stalked ‘weak’ younger girls and took pictures of them on October 13, 2018, earlier than he noticed his sufferer being held up by her boyfriend whereas strolling house, the courtroom heard.

His defence claimed that he had solely meant to get her house safely however a jury was advised he had a ‘premeditated plan’ to steal her bag so he might later return it to her and seem as a hero.

As quickly because the sufferer’s boyfriend left, Younger went into her flat and attacked her.

Based on the choose, Choose Levett, there was proof which instructed Younger loved violence and the sufferer was solely capable of escape after promising to let him ‘do no matter’ to her.

Younger’s household appeared on a 2005 episode of Supernanny, by which 5 younger boys had been described as having ‘no respect for his or her house, their mother and father or one another’.

He strangled his sufferer in her own residence till she was nearly unconscious, Ipswich Crown Courtroom heard. Pictured is Younger aged three on Supernanny

His mom wrote a letter to the courtroom the place she mentioned that being on the TV present led to a marketing campaign of mockery and abuse from the general public, in addition to faculty buddies.

She went on to say that her son was protecting of girls ever since a fireplace that occurred of their household house in 2007.

Nonetheless, her claims had been dismissed by the choose as embellishment.

His mom wrote a letter to the courtroom the place she mentioned that being on the TV present led to a marketing campaign of mockery and abuse from the general public, in addition to faculty buddies. Pictured are Sue and Paul Younger on Supernanny in 2005

Younger additionally had a earlier conviction for threatening a 12-year-old woman with a knife when he was 14.

Though Younger denied his fees of rape, committing precise bodily hurt and theft, he was discovered responsible by a jury.

He was sentenced to 10 years in a younger offenders’ establishment with an prolonged licence interval of 5 years.