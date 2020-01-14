Teenage boy is hauled before court for slamming his bedroom door

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

A youngster has been hauled in entrance of courtroom for slamming his bed room door after his personal mom referred to as the police.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for authorized causes, used such drive that the doorknob fell off following an argument between the pair over unpaid lease.

A youth listening to was advised that the girl then referred to as within the police, as a substitute of giving a stern telling off.

In consequence, her son was given a three-month conditional discharge following a brief listening to at Swindon Youth Court docket.

Nick Barr, prosecuting, mentioned the defendant had turn into offended. He slammed the door twice, with the deal with coming off the second time he slammed it.

Emma Thacker, defending, mentioned her younger shopper had a turbulent relationship along with his mom, who’s an alcoholic.

The boy made full admissions when he was interviewed by police and pleaded responsible to felony injury on Monday.

Sentencing him to a three-month conditional discharge, chairman of the bench Linda Raine mentioned: ‘We hope that that is the final of your offending and now life is trying good for you and you’ll transfer on.’