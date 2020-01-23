Teenage boy killed in knife fight in Bakersfield

A 17-year-old youth was killed in a knife struggle that authorities say began as a confrontation at a bus cease exterior a highschool as college students have been leaving college for the day.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace responded about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to a name about a number of individuals being stabbed within the space of Foothill Highway and Morning Drive, close to Foothill Excessive Faculty.

The 17-year-old scholar died on the scene. Authorities haven’t launched his identify, however a member of the family instructed the Bakersfield Californian he was Jose Flores.

His aunt, Alma Valenzuela, instructed the newspaper that Flores was “a great kid, an awesome kid.”

“He would make everyone laugh every weekend at our family gatherings,” Valenzuela stated. “[Our family is] devastated. All of us are.”

Jason Cruz, 23, was additionally stabbed and has been booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of murder, in keeping with the Sheriff’s Workplace.

A 14-year-old boy was additionally stabbed and has been booked into the juvenile corridor for assault with a lethal weapon, in keeping with the Sheriff’s Workplace.

The incident stays underneath investigation.