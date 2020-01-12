By Lara Keay For Mailonline

A teenage boy is combating for his life in hospital after being stabbed within the chest in east London.

The sufferer was discovered with knife wounds to the chest in Poplar at round three.30am by law enforcement officials.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital the place he stays in a severe situation.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily hurt.

A cordon is in place on the scene the place forensic investigators are combing the world for clues.

A Met Police spokesman stated: ‘Police have been known as by LAS at 03:30hrs on Sunday, 12 January to Higher North Avenue E14 following studies of a stabbing.

‘Officers attended and located a teenage boy affected by a stab damage to his chest.

‘He has been taken to an east London hospital, the place his situation is being handled as life-threatening.

‘A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and brought into custody.

‘Officers stay on the scene and enquiries into the circumstances proceed.

‘Anybody who has data that would help police ought to name 101 ref CAD 1150/12 January.’