January 13, 2020 | 10:28pm

A California mom says she was crushed bloody — and left with a damaged nostril — by a bunch of teenage women who had been bullying her daughter.

Mother and father Maria Guadalupe Jimenez and Eder Rojas went to James Logan Excessive Faculty in Union Metropolis with their 16-year-old daughter on Tuesday to talk with the principal concerning the bullies, ABC 7 reported.

However the lady gang allegedly accosted the household exterior — and started pummeling the mother.

“They started screaming at us, ‘What you wanna do? Who’s going to fight first,’ ” Rojas informed the outlet.

Jimenez recalled by means of a translator how one of many teenagers “was very furious” and the way she was “grabbed by the hair and dragged.”

The dad mentioned he tried to tug the teenagers off of his spouse and daughter, who was additionally hit.

Jimenez — who had a child simply 4 months in the past — suffered bruises to her face from being punched and kicked and her nostril was damaged, in line with the outlet.

She was within the hospital for 2 days.

“I just wanted to talk to the principal,” she mentioned. “You’d never imagine a kid would hit an adult, I thought we were safe on campus.”

Union Metropolis Police arrested one of many teenagers, charging her with battery with critical bodily harm.

The varsity mentioned the incident is being investigated by the administration, and the varsity is “taking disciplinary actions.”

The household informed KRON4 that the bullying started a couple of yr in the past and occurred on campus and on-line.

They’re now planning on shifting their daughter to a distinct faculty and hiring a lawyer.

A GoFundMe account was set as much as assist pay for the mother’s medical bills.