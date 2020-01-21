Teenage prisoners kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, watchdog warns 

By David Barrett Residence Affairs Correspondent For The Every day Mail

Baby prisoners are being saved in solitary confinement amid ‘multiple and widespread’ failings within the jail system, a watchdog warns in the present day.

The chief inspector of prisons, Peter Clarke, says some younger offenders are solely let loose of their cells for 15 minutes a day.

One little one was left to lie on a mattress on the ground of a dirty cell for greater than 22 hours.

Mr Clarke referred to as for an overhaul in younger offenders’ establishments (YOIs) which might put kids ‘in separation’ whether it is in their very own pursuits or they’ve been disruptive.

Confining somebody for greater than 22 hours a day ‘without meaningful human contact’ quantities to solitary confinement, in line with the UN.

About one in ten of the 600 kids in YOIs are separated at anyone time. The report discovered one little one was separated for 89 days. One other was there for 23 days throughout which he had outside train on six days and had simply 70 minutes’ schooling.

Frances Criminal, of the Howard League for Penal Reform, referred to as circumstances ‘shameful’. Justice minister Wendy Morton mentioned there was ‘no excuse’ for a number of the practices highlighted.