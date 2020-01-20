Teenage Shirley Bassey is captured in black and white photos

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:18 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:19 EST, 20 January 2020

Being fitted for a ballgown and stress-free backstage, these pictures seize a teenage Dame Shirley Bassey getting ready to stardom.

The photographs, not too long ago unearthed by a Kent images company, present a budding younger singer stress-free at dwelling together with her household and making ready for performances on London’s West Finish.

The snaps had been taken in 1955 and 1956, when Shirley Bassey was in her late teenage years and nonetheless a decade away from her first James Bond theme music – however her dazzling showbiz potential is apparent to see.

One photograph reveals Shirley delivering an lively efficiency on stage at Café de Paris, then London’s ritziest nightclub, throughout her nine-week residency in 1956. The yr additionally marked the discharge of Shirley’s debut single, Burn My Candle.

Different snaps present the musician stress-free backstage at London’s Adelphi Theatre in 1955, throughout her star flip in Jack Hylton’s musical revue Such Is Life.

These gorgeous images present Dame Shirley Bassey as a younger singer getting ready to stardom. Pictured, Shirley, then 19, rests her head in her dressing room between acts at London’s Adelphi Theatre. A be aware on the mirror reads ‘I’m solely nearly as good as my subsequent efficiency’

The singer is snapped stress-free at her sister’s home in Highgate, London, left, in 1956. Proper, Shirley is fitted for a robe, trimmed in mink, for her act at Café de Paris, off Leicester Sq.

The singer takes cellphone calls from excited followers following her profitable debut at Café de Paris. Pictured, the singer on the Adlephi Theatre the place she appeared in a manufacturing of Such is Life

Shirley leads her mom, sister, brother-in-law and niece in a household singalong at her sister’s home in Highgate, north London, in 1956. It was the identical yr Shirley launched her first single

The then teenage singer lights up the stage in a blinding efficiency at Café de Paris, London’s ritziest nightclub on the time. She booked a nine-week residency there in 1956

Shirley enjoys afternoon tea together with her mom, Eliza, whom she usually credit for her success. The mom and daughter had been photographed collectively in London in 1956

Shirley Bassey spends time together with her niece Margaret backstage on the Adelphi Theatre, in London, the place she was showing in Jack Hylton’s 1955 musical revue Such Is Life

Shirley Bassey and agent Michael Sullivan chat backstage in her dressing room on the Adelphi Theatre in 1955. Shirley’s abilities had been showcased in Jack Hylton’s musical revue Such Is Life

Shirley Bassey tries on a string of diamonds that had been employed for her opening night time at Café de Paris, London, in 1956. The teenage star went onto turn into a musical sensation

Agent Michael Sullivan speaks to Shirley Bassey backstage at Café de Paris, London, in 1956. The singer wears a strapless robe trimmed with mink that was created for the residency

Shirley Bassey reads by notes backstage at Café de Paris, London, in 1956. The yr marked a serious turning level within the star’s profession and noticed the discharge of her first single

Shirley Bassey fixes her hair earlier than a efficiency on the Adelphi Theatre or the Café de Paris, London, circa. 1955. The younger expertise had been performing since she was simply 14 years outdated