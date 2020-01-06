Teenage sicario, 19, tells friend to FILM him as he assassinates a man and his passenger

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

That is the second a teenage sicario calmly walks as much as a motorist and abruptly opens hearth, killing a person and one other particular person in an act he ordered his getaway driver to movie final month in Mexico.

The horrifying incident passed off on December 22, 2019, whereas a number of automobiles had been stopped at a site visitors gentle on a street within the border metropolis of Ciudad Juárez.

‘File, Cruz,’ the male shooter is heard telling his confederate on the video after opening the car’s door.

The suspect is seen strolling to the driving force’s facet of the pickup truck and fired off at the least 14 pictures as site visitors began to move in each instructions.

He then sprinted again to his automobile and obtained inside as his driver was set to make a u-turn and escape.

In accordance with Mexican information shops, the video was ultimately uploaded to social media this previous weekend. It’s a tactic assassins use to indicate proof that the hit jobs they’re contracted for are carried out.

La Polaka and La Opinion reported that the shooter, who was recognized as José Carlos Molina, 19, after mugshot and arrest photos of him had been disseminated throughout social media, had been arrested Saturday.

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for the Northern Zone Lawyer Common’s workplace of the state of Chihuahua contradicted the studies in an interview with DailyMail.com on Monday and mentioned no apprehensions had been carried out as of Monday afternoon.

The official did verify that regulation enforcement positively recognized Molina.

Authorities knowledge launched December 30 confirmed 2019 was the third deadliest 12 months of the lately concluded decade in Ciudad Juárez.

At the very least 1,498 folks had been murdered within the border metropolis that sits proper throughout El Paso, Texas.

Figures confirmed that three,115 homicides had been reported in 2010 earlier than dropping to 2,086 the next 12 months. The stats considerably decreased in 2012 to 647 and dropped to 453 in 2013.