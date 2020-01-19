Teenage students are being taught how to tell the time

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 15:30 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:34 EST, 19 January 2020

A ladies faculty is now educating its teenage college students methods to inform the time after employees discovered its senior pupils had been missing within the fundamental ability.

Kilgraston College in Perthshire, Scotland, has taken the drastic step after discovering that pupils as outdated as 13 had been unable to learn the time from analogue clocks.

The issue, which academics consider has been elevated with the rise of digital gadgets, has even left some pupils struggling to learn the clock whereas sitting in an examination room.

Lecturers at Kilgraston College (pictured) in Perthshire, Scotland, will educate its college students methods to inform the time

Pupils on the Scottish faculty are actually being taught methods to inform the time after employees discovered some lacked within the fundamental ability

Head of Kilgraston College Dorothy MacGinty informed The Sunday Telegraph: ‘Pupils sit in examination rooms with analogue clocks and we’ve discovered some who wrestle to know how for much longer they’ve left for an examination as a result of they can’t learn the clock face.’

The impartial boarding and day faculty for women aged 5–18 has now launched classes that can assist pupils learn the time the old school method.

Lecturers have additionally banned the usage of digital gadgets, similar to cell phones, throughout the faculty hours within the hopes of encouraging extra college students to take a look at the clocks which are scattered across the faculty constructing.

Mrs MacGinty continued: ‘Our head of maths, Mrs Stephanie Pace, talked about to me that she was additionally turning into more and more involved as increasingly senior ladies who had been becoming a member of the varsity lacked this fundamental ability.’

Lecturers on the impartial boarding and day faculty for women aged 5–18 have additionally banned digital gadgets

Lecturers on the faculty have additionally requested dad and mom to help of their kid’s studying by shopping for a watch for his or her baby.

Mrs MacGinty added: ‘We’re encouraging patents and guardians to purchase watches for women from aged 5.’

As we proceed to reside in an evolving digital period, employees hope the transfer on the faculty will enable college students to be taught the fundamental expertise which are too vital to overlook.

Kilgraston College was bought by the Society of the Sacred Coronary heart in 1930 and now prides itself on providing world-class training and the chance to permit ladies to flourish and really feel empowered.