Teenager, 19, arrested for murder after pensioner, 66, killed in ‘botched burglary’

Howard Workers, 66, was injured at his house in Wigston, Leicestershire, on January 13 throughout a suspected botched housebreaking and he died in hospital the next morning

An adolescent has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 66-year-old man in his house throughout a suspected botched housebreaking in broad daylight.

4 males – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – had been arrested on suspicion of homicide on Wednesday however have been launched underneath investigation.

Now a 19-year-old man has been arrested at an tackle in Leicester.

He stays in custody the place he’s being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley, from the East Midlands Particular Operations Unit (EMSOU), stated: ‘A person has been arrested this morning on suspicion of homicide and housebreaking following the dying of Howard Workers.

‘Our investigation stays ongoing and we proceed to enchantment to anybody with info to come back ahead.

Pictured: Gibson Shut the place Mr Workers was attacked. The common home worth within the space is round £160,000

‘When you’ve got any info, irrespective of how insignificant it could appear we wish to hear from you.

‘A person has misplaced his life, a household is devastated and we owe it to them to search out who was accountable.’

The impartial charity Crimestoppers is now providing a reward of as much as £10,000 for info that results in the arrest and conviction of these accountable.

Now a 19-year-old has been arrested. He stays in custody the place he’s being questioned by detectives. Pictured: Police on the scene