Teenager, 19, kills ‘paedophile priest who abused him’ by ramming a crucifix down his throat

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for killing a suspected paedophile priest by ramming a crucifix down his throat after the clergyman allegedly abused him in France.

Alexandre V., whose full identify has not been disclosed, attacked 91-year-old Catholic Roger Matassoli whereas working on the holy determine’s dwelling in Agnetz, Oise, northern France.

The person was charged for torture, homicide and resisting arrest, however needed to be transferred to hospital when he was arrested on psychiatric grounds, after he was caught fleeing the scene within the sufferer’s automobile.

Matassoli had been accused of sexually abusing at the least 4 boys together with the sufferer and his father between 1960 and 2000.

The priest was discovered useless by officers with indicators of torture on his physique and showing to have suffered asphyxiation.

The incident came about on November four, however the attacker was not formally charged till December 26. The suspect was employed by the sufferer as a housekeeper.

The suspect’s father – named as Stephane by French media – was allegedly abused by the priest as a baby as was the suspect.

Stephane’s father killed himself when he learnt concerning the abuse, and Alexandre additionally tried to kill himself following the abuse, French experiences have claimed.

‘This man has shattered a complete household,’ Stephane stated.

Police are pursuing their investigation primarily based on the speculation that this was an act of revenge, in keeping with native media.

The suspect has indicated to investigators having no recollection of the occasions he’s suspected of getting dedicated.

After the priest’s homicide, Beauvais bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin stated Roger Matassoli had been faraway from his duties in 2009 after abuse allegations emerged.

Nevertheless, conflicting native media experiences additionally state that 2009 was the 12 months that the priest retired as a result of outdated age.

It additionally later emerged that bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin allegedly stored Matassoli on the payroll till 2018, when he took Alexandre and Stephane’s testimony into consideration, in addition to the testimony of at the least two different alleged victims, nonetheless in keeping with native media.

Studies allege that the priest had been allowed to hold on working as a result of ‘ecclesiastical errors’ and as a result of a succession of bishops laying aside coping with the problem.