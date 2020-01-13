Teenager accused of stabbing 18-year-old to death in woods is named for the first time

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

13 January 2020

Alex Davies (pictured) was killed in woodland in Skelmersdale, Lancashire

A young person accused of killing an 18-year-old youth discovered lifeless in woodland will be named for the primary time as Brian Healless.

Healless, 18, is charged with the homicide of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale, Lancs, whose physique was present in a wooded space of Parbold Hill in Lancashire on Could 1 final 12 months.

A autopsy examination concluded the reason for demise was stab wounds and asphyxiation.

Mr Healless, from Chorley, Lancs, on the time aged 17, was arrested days later and charged with homicide.

He was not recognized at earlier hearings resulting from a courtroom order due to his age, however has since turned 18.

Choose Mark Brown, Recorder of Preston, revoked an order banning the press from naming the defendant throughout a quick listening to, at which Healless was not current, at Preston Crown Court docket.

Pictured: Police cordon off an space of woodland the place the lacking teenager’s physique was discovered

Mr Davies had not been seen since he left his house in Skelmersdale, Lancashire and his physique was discovered off Parbold Hill two days later

The defendant has pleaded not responsible to homicide and possession of a bladed article and can go on trial on March 11.

Mr Davies had not too long ago been promoted to the job of lead gross sales assistant at Dwelling Bargains in Skelmersdale, and was wanting ahead to the longer term, buddies mentioned on the time of his demise.

Lancashire Police and firefighters are pictured on the scene when Mr Davies’ physique was discovered

Earlier than his physique was found, his boss Gerard Boylan mentioned: ‘This [going missing] just isn’t one thing that he does.

‘It is a full thriller. Alex had his complete future forward of him, and he loves his job and had not too long ago received himself a promotion. He comes from Skelmersdale and lives together with his mum.

‘He is an lively, form and useful lad, who beloved working with prospects. He isn’t a shy bloke, and is the kind of one who would discuss to anybody. He is a superb lad.’