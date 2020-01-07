Teenager is horrifically stabbed near Kennington Tube station in South London

Teenager is horrifically stabbed close to Kennington Tube station in South London – as officers cordon off scene
- Police raced to space surrounding the London Underground at round 5pm immediately
- An adolescent was discovered with stab accidents and shortly taken to hospital for remedy
- His situation is presently unknown and against the law scene stays in place at scene
- **Did you see what occurred? E-mail [email protected] or name 0203 615 2574**
By James Wooden For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
An adolescent has been stabbed a number of occasions close to to Kennington Underground Station.
The Metropolitan Police say they have been referred to as to De Laune Avenue, south London simply after 5pm.
His situation is presently unknown. A criminal offense scene stays in place.
A spokesman for the drive stated: ‘A criminal offense scene is presently in place in De Laune Avenue, SE17, after a male, believed to be an adolescent, was discovered with stab accidents shortly after 5pm.
‘He has been taken to hospital. Anybody with any info is requested to name police on 101 quoting CAD 5309/07JAN’
The stabbing befell near Kennington London Underground Station. A police cordon stays in place across the space
