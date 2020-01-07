Teenager is horrifically stabbed near Kennington Tube station in South London

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:47 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:06 EST, 7 January 2020

An adolescent has been stabbed a number of occasions close to to Kennington Underground Station.

The Metropolitan Police say they have been referred to as to De Laune Avenue, south London simply after 5pm.

His situation is presently unknown. A criminal offense scene stays in place.

A spokesman for the drive stated: ‘A criminal offense scene is presently in place in De Laune Avenue, SE17, after a male, believed to be an adolescent, was discovered with stab accidents shortly after 5pm.

‘He has been taken to hospital. Anybody with any info is requested to name police on 101 quoting CAD 5309/07JAN’