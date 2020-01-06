Teenager reveals how he beat up attacker, escaped… then led police back to his lair 

Reynhard Sinaga (pictured above) is dealing with life for drugging and raping males

However for the bravery of 1 teenage sufferer, Reynhard Sinaga’s crimes might by no means have come to mild.

The 18-year-old sixth former wakened in Sinaga’s flat to seek out himself being sexually assaulted.

Though nonetheless in a ‘confused and disorientated’ state he was capable of push Sinaga off and fought along with his bare attacker with the intention to escape.

Giving proof, the sufferer mentioned the rapist had persuaded him to return to his flat to ‘get out of the cold’ after he misplaced contact along with his pals in a nightclub.

He had left the Manufacturing facility membership in Manchester at round midnight and was ready for a message from his pals when Sinaga approached.

On the flat the sufferer recalled having two photographs of a purple liquid. Sinaga then poured a ‘shot of clear liquid from something that looked like a Sambuca bottle’.

Though he had been ingesting alcohol earlier that night, the sufferer mentioned he had been within the nightclub for less than an hour and was not drunk.

He mentioned he ‘blacked out’ after ingesting the clear liquid and remembered nothing till he wakened hours later, early within the morning of June 2, 2017.

The sufferer, a 6ft and 13st rugby participant, acknowledged he was bodily stronger than the slightly-built, 5ft 7in Sinaga.



Nevertheless, he felt ‘weak’, presumably from the after-effects of the date rape drug that’s believed to have been put in his drink.

Sinaga bit him ‘a few times’ and ‘pulled him back’ as he tried to go away the flat. The wrestle left the rapist unconscious.

The sufferer grabbed his possessions and fled – however he needed to return to the flat to name for assist as a result of his cell phone was out of battery.

A resident of one other condominium let him in, cleaned him up and allowed him to telephone police and his mom.

beat up Sinaga so badly that he determined to dial 999 for an ambulance. The schoolboy was himself arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily hurt as a result of the rapist wanted hospital remedy for a suspected bleed on the mind.





However detectives grew to become suspicious when Sinaga began behaving surprisingly in hospital and refused to unlock his telephone.

His sufferer had found the white iPhone four in his denims – presumably put there by Sinaga in a panic. ‘I have no idea how it got there so that’s the one rationalization there may have been. I didn’t put it there. Sinaga will need to have put it in my pocket,’ the sufferer mentioned.

The blunder was to be the intercourse attacker’s undoing, because the telephone’s contents revealed the stunning fact about his vile actions.

Police discovered movies of three rapes and an tried rape towards when he was unconscious, plus footage of assaults on an enormous variety of different males. A black iPhone and different digital units at Sinaga’s flat yielded footage of additional crimes. Iain Simkin, prosecuting, mentioned: ‘Reynhard Sinaga focused, remoted, drugged and sexually attacked every of those complainants whereas they had been unconscious.





‘Additional, he recorded himself doing it, and if he hadn’t, no person would possibly ever have discovered.’

When befriending the younger males he focused, Sinaga got here throughout as pleasant and sort.

However the movies confirmed that at any time when his groggy victims stirred, he would push them again to the ground to proceed the assaults.

He would even end up the sunshine or cowl the boys with a cover when he had completed.

Most victims woke feeling ‘sick and disorientated’ however had no thought they’d been raped.

Sinaga defined away the truth that some victims woke bare or partially-undressed by saying their garments had been lined in vomit and he had taken them off to make them extra comfy.

Nearly all of his victims parted on pleasant phrases with him. However on one event Sinaga grew to become ‘aggressive and threatening’ to a person he had raped 4 instances.

He warned he would ‘leather’ or chew him if he didn’t depart.

He tried to pressure one other 18-year-old schoolboy victmi to present him money, marching him to an ATM, however there was no cash in his account. Some males even ‘felt guilty for having troubled [Sinaga] – a stranger to them – for a floor to sleep on for the night’, Decide Suzanne Goddard mentioned.

One sufferer mentioned: ‘As far as I was concerned, I thought he had done me a good turn. I agreed to be his friend on Facebook and I think I messaged him when I got home.’

However some victims had suspicions about their encounter.

Aside from the primary teenager who absolutely wakened, one other man got here spherical whereas being attacked however ‘could not move his arms’.

He didn’t report the incident on the time and police grew to become conscious of what occurred solely as a result of telephone footage filmed by Sinaga.

On one event – two years earlier than the rapist was caught – police attended his block of flats after a sufferer who had been reported lacking by his girlfriend woke to seek out himself there.

The person didn’t imagine something untoward had occurred and there was no motive to look the flat or query Sinaga, Manchester Crown Court docket was informed.

Police had been capable of hint Sinaga’s victims as a result of he had taken screenshots of their social media pages and saved private objects akin to driving licences, financial institution playing cards and even one telephone as ‘trophies’.

Sinaga didn’t put on a condom and the victims confronted the added ordeal of medical exams earlier than they had been reassured they’d not contracted any infections.