Teenager suspected of killing 15-year-old in Denver turns himself in to police

An 18-year-old man wished on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy in southwest Denver turned himself in on Thursday, Denver police mentioned.

Elijah Martinez, 18, suspected within the Jan. 1 dying of Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez, surrendered on the Denver Police Division round 12:30 p.m., based on police.

Denver Police Division Elijah Martinez

He’s being held for investigation of first-degree homicide after video surveillance from the crime scene and ideas from the general public led police to establish him as a suspect this week.

Wayli was killed round 1:45 a.m. in a comfort retailer parking zone at 1850 S. Sheridan Blvd., on New 12 months’s Day, based on police.

Investigators on Tuesday launched images of three suspects within the parking zone and requested for the general public’s assist figuring out the group members. The opposite two suspects haven’t been recognized.

A subsequent tip from the general public targeted police on Martinez.

Wayli was a scholar at Abraham Lincoln Excessive College. His household is from Guatemala.