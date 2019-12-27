Teenager with incurable cancer refuses to stop smiling despite spending Christmas in hospital

By Connor Boyd Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 06:04 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:06 EST, 27 December 2019

A youngster has refused to cease smiling – regardless of a terminal most cancers prognosis which compelled him to remain in hospital over Christmas.

Joseph Lunn was taken to hospital with suspected appendicitis in April, solely to be given the devastating information he had synovial sarcoma.

The 17-year-old, from Mitcham, south London, was informed the incurable most cancers, which impacts one-in-a-million individuals, was slowly killing him.

Regardless of enduring seven rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, Joseph continued to dwell his life as regular as attainable.

nonetheless went to high school, performed cricket and even utilized to go to school to check sports activities physiology.

However he was compelled to place his life on maintain and spend Christmas day in hospital after recovering from an operation to take away 4 tumours from his stomach. Docs say he has simply months to dwell.

All the time smiling: Joseph Lunn, 17, suffers from synovial sarcoma, a uncommon and incurable most cancers that has plagued his stomach

However regardless of enduring seven rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, which has resulted in him shedding his hair, Joseph continues to dwell his life as regular as attainable

Regardless of his ordeal, Joseph’s father Dave mentioned the ‘smile has not left his son’s face’.

Mr Lunn added: ‘We do not imagine the top recreation is a constructive one however his smile is the factor that captures all people.

‘Him being so constructive helps us as dad and mom and his sister massively. Folks see the best way he’s behaving they usually suppose what have I acquired to be down about.

‘He’s a younger man whose life has been fully turned the wrong way up but he’s nonetheless smiling and fascinated by different individuals with out feeling sorry for himself.

‘I at all times say to everybody that Joseph is an unbelievable younger man. He’s an inspiration to his friends. I typically say to him if I used to be in his footwear I would not be as constructive.’

Mr Lunn mentioned the one time his son turned overwhelmed was fascinated by how his little sister Amelia, 12, would react to the information. However Joseph was insistent that he needed to be the one to inform her.

Mr Lunn added: ‘They’d lunch collectively, they watched a movie after which he gently informed her what will occur.

He was compelled to spend Christmas day in hospital recovering from an operation to take away 4 tumours from his stomach

Joseph was unable to get pleasure from a Christmas dinner as a result of he’s being liquid fed following the operation – however his smile didn’t depart his face

WHAT IS SYNOVIAL SARCOMA? A sort of soft-tissue sarcoma hat begins within the tissues that join, assist and encompass different physique buildings. It’s a uncommon most cancers that solely impacts round one in one million individuals each The illness begins mostly within the legs or arms, however it could actually seem in any a part of the physique. It spreads to bones and organs, the place it turns into incurable, in half of instances. Signs fluctuate primarily based on tumor location, and the next signs might come up: The mass might intervene with bodily capabilities. For instance, within the head and neck area, it could trigger difficulties swallowing and respiration or it could alter the voice. The mass could also be painful, specifically if nerves are concerned. Figures recommend synovial sarcoma strikes simply one-in-a-million individuals.

‘He spent three or 4 hours together with her. We returned to the home they usually had been sat on the couch cuddling.’

His household spent the festive interval in Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital as Joseph continued his restoration.

Joseph was unable to get pleasure from a Christmas dinner as a result of he’s being liquid fed following the operation.

However the household have promised to cook dinner him one when he recovers and is robust sufficient to abdomen it.

They just lately returned from New York after charity Rays of Sunshine equipped a as soon as in a lifetime journey for Joseph.

The American Soccer fan was capable of fulfill his dream of watching his favorite staff, the New York Giants, in motion.

Household good friend Caroline Abdelfattah has began a GoFundMe for the household. It has already impressed greater than £2,400 in donations.

Mr Lunn added: ‘What Caroline is doing with the fundraising web page is exceptional and she or he messaged us asking might she do it. The assist from individuals has been overwhelming and fixed.’

Joseph is wanting ahead to returning house within the new 12 months and spending high quality time along with his family and friends.

To donate to the teenager, click on right here