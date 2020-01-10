Teens attacked with baseball bat during robbery in Santa Ana

Authorities on Friday are persevering with to seek for 4 folks suspected of robbing two youngsters as they walked alongside a residential road in Santa Ana final month in an assault that was caught on surveillance video.

The 2 teenage boys had been strolling west on Wilshire Avenue east of Ross Road in Santa Ana about 10 p.m. on Dec. 30 when a bunch driving in an older mannequin tan Honda Accord pulled up subsequent to them. 4 males obtained out of the automobile and approached the kids, questioning them about their gang affiliation and demanding their property, police stated.

The teenagers, whose particular ages weren’t supplied, tried to run however had been chased down and crushed, police stated. One of many teenagers was hit with a baseball bat, however authorities stated they suffered solely minor accidents.

Surveillance video launched by police Thursday exhibits the suspects splitting up their consideration between the 2 teenagers through the theft. After they exit the automobile, two of them method one of many boys and communicate briefly earlier than punching and kicking him in footage by which the assault is partially obscured by a fence in entrance of a house.

The video exhibits the opposite two males chasing after the second teen, who was carrying a light-colored baseball cap, and hitting him with the bat. When the teenager falls to the bottom, one of many suspects goes via his pockets and takes what seems to be his cellphone earlier than kicking him and retreating to the automobile.

The teenager rapidly stands up and shouts one thing towards the group. One of many males walks again towards him and punches him earlier than making off along with his baseball cap, the video exhibits.

A particular description of the suspects was not supplied by police. Anybody with details about the assault is being requested to name theft detectives on the Santa Ana Police Division at (714) 245-8323.