Tegan Nox Says She Will END Dakota Kai

Tegan Nox just isn’t very blissful along with her previous buddy Dakota Kai. She screwed her over at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and final night time she struck once more through the #1 contenders battle royal match.

Following NXT, Tegan Nox was not her traditional blissful self. She was fairly perturbed and is now in search of to finish Dakota Kai for good.

“Dakota, you think you can pull that? You think you can go out there and do that?! You have no idea what you’ve started. I’m coming for you and I’m gonna end you.”

It looks like the story is way from over between Kai and Nox. As Tegan Nox threw her knee brace to the bottom it was fairly obvious that her anger towards Dakota Kai has was solely amplified this week.

If you happen to use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information