Tejas Express Delayed By Over An Hour, Passengers To Get Compensation

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Company (IRCTC) stated on Wednesday that it’s going to pay a compensation of Rs 100 every to round 630 passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Categorical due to a delay.

The Tejas Categorical, the second IRCTC-run practice which commenced industrial operations from January 19, was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon because it was coming into Mumbai.

“Passengers will have to apply as per our refund policy. They will be given refund after verification,” an IRCTC spokesperson stated.

In response to railway officers, the premium practice departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am, two minutes late. But it surely arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36 pm as an alternative of the scheduled time of 1.10 pm.

The Tejas Categorical and some different suburban and outstation trains have been held up because of a technical drawback between Bhayander and Dahisar stations on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“…the OHE (Overhead Equipment) on UP fast line between Dahisar and Bhayander did not hold power from 12.15 hrs. It was restored between Dahisar- Mira Road at 12.30 hrs and between Mira Road and Bhayander at 13.35 hrs,” stated a spokesperson of the Western Railway.

Till three.30 pm no less than eight suburban providers have been cancelled.

The IRCTC spokesperson stated that because the practice was delayed, round 630 (of the whole 849 passengers) who traveled upto Mumbai Central might be given compensation. As per the IRCTC coverage, Rs 100 are paid for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 for a delay of over two hours.

It means the Company might be paying round Rs 63,000 to passengers, relying upon the variety of claims. IRCTC officers stated that passengers can declare the compensation by calling or sending an e mail.

They should present a canceled cheque, PNR particulars and Certificates of Insurance coverage (COI) quantity.