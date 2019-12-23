Tejashwi Yadav Predicts “Clean Sweep” For Grand Alliance In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Election Outcomes: Tejashwi Yadav focused Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File)

Ranchi:

As counting is underway for 81 meeting constituencies in Jharkhand, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that there will probably be a clear sweep for opposition grand alliance and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren will develop into the chief minister of the state.

“There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the chief minister,” Mr Yadav informed ANI.

JMM-Congress-RJD contested the Meeting polls collectively to tackle the ruling BJP within the state.

Focusing on incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the RJD chief stated: “The mood of people of Jharkhand is against the BJP government. During election campaigning, people were seen in anger as law and order is not in place and corruption is taking place. The state government has failed to give relief to people from poverty and unemployment.”

“This is why we were sure that we will win this election,” he added.

JMM’s Soren is trailing from Dumka Meeting constituency, whereas BJP’s Louis Marandi is main by over 6,000 votes, the Election Fee stated.

Nevertheless, Mr Soren is main from Barhait meeting constituency.

As per Election Fee’s party-wise developments and outcomes, BJP is main on 27 seats, whereas the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is main on 43.

Polling in Jharkhand was held in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20.