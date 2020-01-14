Tejasvi Surya Distributes Guides To Address Students’ “Poor Performance”

Tejasvi Surya, the youngest BJP MP, is thought to be very energetic on social media.

New Delhi:

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at this time distributed copies of Sanjeevini guides to handle the “poor performance” of scholars in Secondary Faculty Leaving Certificates or SSLC examination in his constituency Bengaluru South.

Sharing photos with the scholars, he tweeted, “We wish to address poor performance of Bengaluru South in SSLC exams under BEST project to help students perform better. We are now distributing free copies of Sanjeevini Guides to all schools identified under project.”

“We distributed 200 copies at National High School today,” he added.

Mr Surya, the youngest BJP MP, is thought to be very energetic on social media, and frequently feedback and shares his opinions on matters regarding the state and his constituency.

We want to handle poor efficiency of B’luru South in SSLC exams below BEST mission To assist college students carry out higher, we’re now distributing free copies of Sanjeevini Guides to all colleges recognized below mission We distributed 200 copies at Nationwide Excessive Faculty at this time pic.twitter.com/l614JZxsZk — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 14, 2020

On Monday, the 29-year-old chief tried to settle down panicked depositors of a co-operative financial institution in Bengaluru after the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) restricted the financial institution from doing enterprise with rapid impact and capped withdrawal restrict at Rs 35,000.

“I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern,” he had tweeted.

Mr Surya made his political debut in 2019 basic election and defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad by an enormous margin of over three lakh votes, changing into the youngest MP to characterize the BJP within the parliament.