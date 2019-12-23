Tejasvi Surya Skewered For “Puncture-Wallahs” Comment On Citizenship Law

Tejasvi Surya was accused by critics of utilizing a slur for Muslims and the underprivileged

Bengaluru:

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been criticized for commenting at a rally in help of the citizenship legislation that solely “puncture-wallahs” and the illiterate had been opposing it. The younger Bengaluru South MP made the remarks to loud cheers on the City Corridor in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Those working in Bangalore’s IT and BT sectors – lawyers, IT professionals – those contributing to development. Regular daily workers, rickshaw drivers… are all here standing together at this rally. But these illiterates – if you cut open their chest, you can’t find two words inside them – just like puncturewalas – are the only ones opposing this law,” Tejasvi Surya mentioned on the rally in help of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA).

The 29-year-old was accused by critics of utilizing a slur for Muslims and the underprivileged.

Srivatsa, a Congress chief, tweeted: “Need to know what privilege appears like? MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who hails from a wealthy political household, mocks CAA protestors as ILLITERATES and PUNCTURE WALAS. Are the poor not alleged to protest now? Such crass elitism is unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

Need to know what privilege appears like? MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who hails from a wealthy political household, mocks CAA protestors as ILLITERATES and PUNCTURE WALAS Are the poor not alleged to protest now? Such crass elitism is unbecoming of a parliamentarianpic.twitter.com/Ijn3vuYLGB — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 23, 2019

On one hand, PM retains speaking about his humble chaiwala background On the opposite, his MP @Tejasvi_Surya mocks folks saying illiterates & Puncture walas are protesting Tejasvi, are these folks singing nationwide anthem at City Corridor illiterates? Disgrace on you for such low cost discuss pic.twitter.com/NJ3xpObgGm — Deepak (@Deepak_Ramaiah) December 23, 2019

Tejasvi Surya is only a privileged Amul Child. The PM all the time brags about his humble chaiwala background and his MP’s mock protesting residents as illiterates & Puncture walas. 23 crores Indians go to mattress on an empty abdomen every day. Think about if all of them stand up?? — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 23, 2019

Tejasvi Surya, who debuted within the nationwide election earlier this 12 months and gained, additionally mentioned on the rally: “It is a new India we’re creating. That is India which can have a $5 trillion financial system. Your namby-pamby secularism that you simply folks have constructed up to now won’t work anymore.”

Protests have raged throughout India towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, which, for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’s going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.